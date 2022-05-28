You are a slave!

That's what Imran Khan has been trying to teach the Pakistani nation!
You were born into a bondage. A Prison for your mind. A world pulled before your eyes to blind you from the truth. To keep you locked into the Stockholm Syndrome.
We thought it's the western system. Maybe - but it exists right here in your own homeland too!
You were born into a bondage. A Prison for your mind. A world pulled before your eyes to blind you from the truth. To keep you locked into the Stockholm Syndrome.
We thought it's the western system. Maybe - but it exists right here in your own homeland too!