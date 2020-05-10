What's new

You are a lawyer with no Scientific back ground

jamahir

@Mentee bhai, I don't know what to say to Senator Paul when he is not considering the case like from India where an estimated 2.5 million died of COVID by July 2021 ( watch this interview ). One of my not-so-near relatives in my city died of COVID too. And many Indians got complications like black fungus. Currently, Russia has seen a rise in COVID infections and deaths drastically. Here in India there is a small resurgence. And these currently died people in Russia and India had been vaccinated. These images are from the second wave from earlier this year and these types of images have become world famous :


 
Goritoes

Yaar Rand Paul has said some bonkers in past, In America conspiracies regarding Covid and its vaccines are as interesting and stupid as it can get. From the Mind control to turning Zombies in 2 years, from injecting Air to dying in 5 years those who took it... but what's worse is people take such "theories" as facts and more dangerously medical facts.
 
Mentee

Goritoes said:
Yaar Rand Paul has said some bonkers in past, In America conspiracies regarding Covid and its vaccines are as interesting and stupid as it can get. From the Mind control to turning Zombies in 2 years, from injecting Air to dying in 5 years those who took it... but what's worse is people take such "theories" as facts and more dangerously medical facts.
Agreed but this time around hes quoting international scientific studies and defending the right to choose medical options . I'd personally count on natural immunity over any pill/vac in covid context.
 
