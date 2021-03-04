‘You Are A Dalit, Should Behave Like One’, Cops Shouted As They Tortured Me: Nodeep Kaur

War Thunder said: Bollywood and real india are two different things my friend. The sooner you accept that the better. Click to expand...

Well, it is sad that Bollywood has made some progressive films in the past but many people have not learned from these films and changed their wrong attitudes.It is also true that there are a few Bollywood films that reinforce the unjust system of the country. One such film maker is the Right-leaning Ashoke Pandit who has made a film against what the Right calls as "Urban Naxals" i.e. the alleged overground supporters of the left-wing guerrillas called Naxalites who are fighting the Indian state forces since the 1960s.