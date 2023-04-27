What's new

Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in Korea [ie a Gigafactory]

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shake hands with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during their meeting at Blair House in Washington, April 26. Yonhap
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shake hands with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during their meeting at Blair House in Washington, April 26. Yonhap


President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday and asked for his investment in a gigafactory in Korea, a presidential official said.

The meeting took place at Musk's request during Yoon's state visit to the United States, according to senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok.

Yoon said Korea boasts world-class manufactured robots and an advanced labor force, making it an ideal location to run a gigafactory.


President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, chats with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during their meeting at Blair House in Washington on Wednesday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, laughs with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during their meeting at Blair House in Washington, April 26. Yonhap

"Should Tesla decide to invest, we will provide active support in terms of location, workforce and taxes," he was quoted as saying.

Musk responded that he expects to pay a visit to Korea, saying the country remains an interesting and leading candidate to host a gigafactory, according to Choi.

Yoon also voiced hope for greater cooperation between South Korean businesses and SpaceX, a U.S. spacecraft company headed by Musk, to help foster South Korea's space industry. (Yonhap)
 

