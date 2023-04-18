Yogi will kill all Indian Muslims : Dara Hua Musalaman

Pasting down the English translation of the last prominent prophecies. Prophecies from 1-36 all got true.



37. A lot of Muslims will leave their homes due to the wrath of the Hindus. They will migrate. The dignity and honor of Muslims will be in ruins. Their women and girls will be kidnapped.

38. Muslims will be in peace in the area of their forefathers. After Punishment and problems, their destiny will appear.(21)



39 . The banner of Islam will be the prominent for 23 years. Then divine punishment will come upon them.

40. Their own land will become narrow for them. Destruction and anarchy will become their destiny.(22)

41. After their destruction. Allah will send blessings, victory and help from neighbors.(23)

42. An army of Mongols (24) will come from North to help. Iran and Turkey will help too.(25)





43. This help will appear after the Pilgrimage.(26) When Allah will send the divine help from unknown.(27)

44. Divine help will turn the defeat into a victory. I am seeing all this with deep understanding. That Muslims will be the victor and successful.

45. When these predictions were made, it was the year 570 Hijra. So the God wills and will appear in the same manner. (28)



46. When the cruelty and crime will be spread in his era, there will come a King of the west. He will be the real good administrator.(29)



(21) History: Pakistan got independence on August 14, 1947. The genocide, rape and kidnapping of girls and women is not a secret. The migrants sacrificed their lives and their wealth in order to get independence.

(22) History: Yahya ruled from March 1969-December 1971. East Pakistan was lost due to a war in between India and Pakistan on November 22, 1971. The war with West Pakistan started on December 3, 1971, resulted into destruction and chaos in Pakistan. Yahya Khan’s incompetence and careless resulted into the loss of the Eastern Province and about 100,000 soldiers became POWs. About 1.5Million Bengali and non-Bengali were killed. Before that time, for 23 years, Islam and Muslims were safe and sound in this part of the world.

(23) Stanzas 41-42-43 describe the events of upcoming future war.– MC

(24) Maybe a reference to China — MC

(25) Possibly, Muslim warriors will join hands to repel the aggression and occupation of their lands. — MC

(26) 2008 pilgrimage was on December 9’s. 2009-2012 will be in the months of October-November -MC

(27) Probably, help will come from neighboring countries like Afghanistan, Iran, China and turkey. Saudi Arab, Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and all other Middle Eastern Muslims will help Pakistan. People of knowledge categorize mankind into four classes. Aryans, Mongols, Ethiopians and Europeans. European people are white in complexion. Ethiopians are black. Aryans are people of Indo-pak and Middle East. Mongols are people from Indonesia and China. China is located in the north of Pakistan. China and Pakistan are considered friendly nations. For this reason, maybe Shah Naimatullah Wali is indicating Chinese nation as Mongols. Such help is to come after the 10 Zil-Hujj. We can assume that the equipment of war will arrive during Muharram. – Hafiz Nizami

(28) Based on this copy of qaseeda and on another different copy that I have, I assume that Naimat-ullah Shah wali always concluded a set of predictions by stating the date in the last stanza. -And Allah knows best- — MC

(29) Hafiz Nizami, The original compiler/translator commented that Since East Part of Pakistan got separated and became an independent country (Bangladesh), Naimat-ullah Shah continued with the future of the Western part of Pakistan. – MC



47. This Sword of the Lion of Ali (Sher-e-Ali or Sher-Ali) will wipe off the deniers. He will be the supporter of the religion of Muhammad S.A.W. He will be the protector of the country.(30)

48. There will be a great war in between him and the other. No doubt a large population will be killed.

49. The King of the western Part will be the victor on the basis of his weaponry. The defeat of the denier nation will be beyond anyone’s imagination.(31)

50. Islam will rule in India for 40 Years, then will come the anti-Christ [Dajjal] from the city of Asfahan.(32)

51. Listen Carefully, I explain to you that to destroy this anti-Christ [Dajjal] Isa (Yesu / Yeshua/ Jesus) will come and Imam [leader] of Last Era, Mahdi, will appear.



52. Naimat-ullah Shah is aware of the secrets of the unseen therefore Indeed what he’s saying will appear in this world, universe and in that era.(33)