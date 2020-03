Yogi Govt Ropes In 60,000 Village Panchayats To Quarantine One Lakh People Who Entered UP In Last Few Days

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Represetative Image) (Manoj Yadav/Hindustan Times)Chief Minister (CM) of the State of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (28 March) issued directives for officers to ensure mandatory quarantine of about a lakh individuals who have returned to the State in past three days, reports To accomplish the massive quarantine directive issued by CM Adityanath, the CM's Office has sensitised the Village Pradhans inCM Adityanath, who has been supervising the implementation of the Corona Action Plan to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, also directed the local authorities to put up a notice at the residence of the persons to be quarantined or at the gates of their respective housing society to ensure compliance.The directions were issued after CM Adityanath had in a similar meeting held a day before worked out the plan to provide bus based transportation to workers in transit from other states.He also added that food should be provided through community kitchens to the poor, labourers and homeless by seeking cooperation from NGOs and religious organisations.