LUCKNOW: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath 's arrival in Ayodhya for the grand Deepotsav celebrations on Tuesday will be keenly watched following the build-up about announcement of some 'good news' amid growing clamour for Ram temple.Amid speculations of the chief minister announcing the installation of a mega statue of Lord Ram, possibly around 151 metre on a 51 metre pedestal in Ayodhya, the likelihood of the composite structure emerging taller than 182-metre 'Statue of Unity' + in Gujarat is a topic of discussion among people.The state government has already received some presentations on the proposed project, which is being largely seen as a Hindutva push by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before next year's general elections. Last week, Yogi had shared that he would be going to Ayodhya with some 'good news' after which UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said that the chief minister, being a saint, must have made some strategy for Ayodhya.Sources said that CM Yogi is likely to visit some places in Ayodhya to zero in on the spot where the statue could come up.Earlier, Ayodhya district administration had finalised a site near Ram Katha museum but the land is disputed. Sources said the administration has identified a four-hectare land, near Queen Hu's memorial.It is being speculated that Yogi may also announce renaming of Faizabad-Ayodhya after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) recently demanded that Faizabad be renamed as 'Sri-Ayodhya'."Any name which reminds people of slavery should be abolished," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma in Ayodhya, while alluding to recent renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.Some historians, however, said that Faizabad may be renamed as 'Saket'.