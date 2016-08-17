What's new

Yoga originated in Nepal : Nepal's PM

Kathmandu: Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that Yoga originated in Nepal, adding that India wasn't around when Yoga started in the world.
"Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions," caretaker Prime Minister Oli said.
Nobody knows its origins..but it is certain it originated in indian sub continent.
Making such statements and antagonizing india is not good for Nepal.
 
1624351088316.jpeg
 
