Karachi is at the mercy of Sindh PPP's KARO KARI oppression. Sindhi Waderas and tribal chiefs send ASSASSINS to kill their enemies in the garb of honor.

Upon Karachi they have unleashed their TERROR and BLACKMAIL Karachi since past 70 years and cunningly and ruthlessly play Sindh Card whenever there is an iota of attempt to give 30 million people of Karachi their justified rights of autonomous local government.

Say, "NO" yesterday to these cruel and cunning ruling tribal class that Karachi wont accept their oppression any more.

