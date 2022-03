YLC-8E UHF radars

mdmm said: Thanks.

If it was detected than why Pak army was unable to destroy it??

It might have hit Pakistan nuclear arms , army cantt or city population ?? Click to expand...

But it did not! How do you it was not intercepted? During peace, SAMs are not active 24/7/365 with 100 percent coverage of the country. Our important nuclear facilities do maintain a 24/7 air defense but their shield was not penetrated.