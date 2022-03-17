Brothers. Regarding defence against Indian supersonic missiles, I got a news ""..
Wølvên Clañ,
@TheLegateIN
China has donated Pakistan YLC-8E UHF radars from it's own inventory, as an attempt to counter India's superior ELM-2090U Ultra UHF radars..9:21 AM · Mar 11, 2022·Twitter Web App.
Is this news officially confirmed ??
Why HQ-9 anti missile system in Pakistan failed to detect and counter "Brahmos" supersonic missiles in Mian Channu,Pakista. ??
