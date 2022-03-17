What's new

YLC-8E UHF radars

Brothers. Regarding defence against Indian supersonic missiles, I got a news ""..
Wølvên Clañ,
@TheLegateIN

China has donated Pakistan YLC-8E UHF radars from it's own inventory, as an attempt to counter India's superior ELM-2090U Ultra UHF radars..9:21 AM · Mar 11, 2022·Twitter Web App.
Is this news officially confirmed ??
Why HQ-9 anti missile system in Pakistan failed to detect and counter "Brahmos" supersonic missiles in Mian Channu,Pakista. ??
 
The Brahmos was detected as soon as it was launched from Sirsa.
 
Thanks.
If it was detected than why Pak army was unable to destroy it??
It might have hit Pakistan nuclear arms , army cantt or city population ??
 
Commercial flights, we could have had a tragedy like the Iranians shooting down the Ukranian Commercial airliner, or the Russians shooting down the Malaysian Airlines.
 
But it did not! How do you it was not intercepted? During peace, SAMs are not active 24/7/365 with 100 percent coverage of the country. Our important nuclear facilities do maintain a 24/7 air defense but their shield was not penetrated.
 
Although in a future confrontation, Indians might still fire through air space filled with civilian traffic. Pakistan needs some kind of on ground IRST system every 20-50 km or so, to detect intrusions, and confirm what the radars are seeing.

Something like this, on a telescoping pole and on a rugged vehicle.
www.x26.com

long range flir camera

long range flir camera
www.x26.com www.x26.com

1647529779434.jpeg

1647529851412.jpeg
 
Maybe that was what the Indian were trying to trap us into. They have done it in the past by “mistakenly” giving a military code to their civilian airliner. They were using their own citizens as bait.
 

