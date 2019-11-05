What's new

Yields of Vietnam 10y government bonds sink to record low

Nearly 675.3 million USD raised at latest G-bond auction | Business | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)

Vietnam‘s recently issued 10y government bonds yielded 2.79 percent. The lowest level ever. Even lower than superpower China 10y government bonds.

The yields or interest rates on debts were 4.35 per cent per year in 2019.

Back in 2009, the yields were over 9.7 percent.
 
