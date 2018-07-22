Yet another sponsored public opinion survey ahead of General Elections 2018 22 Jul, 2018 Yet anothe

/ Register

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by DANCING GIRL, Jul 22, 2018 at 4:29 AM.

    Yet another sponsored public opinion survey ahead of General Elections 2018
    22 Jul, 2018

    ISLAMABAD - A public opinion survey conducted by the *Herald* magazine suggests that the upcoming polls may be too close to call.

    *Here are 5 key takeaways from the findings:*

    PTI enjoys a slim lead over the PML-N at a national level

    In Punjab, the PML-N has a lead of 7 percentage points over the PTI

    Backing for PML-N falls dramatically outside Punjab to just 10pc in KP, 11pc in Balochistan and 4pc in Sindh

    42pc of respondents in KP support PTI

    54pc of respondents in Sindh support PPP

    However, 13pc of respondents remain undecided. The election result may depend on which way these undecided voters swing, and what party can motivate its supporters to cast their ballots on July 25.

    These findings appear consistent with polls conducted by Gallup and Pulse Consultants during May 2018 which also show that undecided voters may influence the balance in Punjab.
     
