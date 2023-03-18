Yet Another Lie Exposed: Maryam is Contesting From the Seat of Farah Gogi's family.

Maryam Nawaz files papers on four Punjab Assembly seats No big PTI names competing against Nawaz’s daughter; PPP fields candidates in most constituencies.

Pineapple Nani is contesting from the seat of Farah Gogi's father in law. Which means that Farah Gogi's family is going to be helping her election campaign in their constituency.The whole Farah Gogi accusation has been proven to be false. Gogi is from PMLN family. It's Nakami league & Pineapple Nani herself that should be questioned about any of Farah's questionable wealth.After "vote ko izzat do" was exposed by showbaz. Now Pineapple Nani exposed the Farah Gogi grift.