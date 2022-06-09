What's new

Yet another Indian origin CEO in trouble .

It seems like almost every month some one with Indian back ground is caught doing illegal or unethical business deals here in the USA . Here is the latest.


It looks like Twitter deal under its Indian CEO is also in big trouble because of fake and inflated user numbers and bot accounts . let’s see if another CEO bites the dust ……

The CEO who fired 900 people over Zoom is accused of misleading investors

Vishal Garg, the Better.com CEO who fired 900 employees over Zoom just before Christmas, has been sued by a former executive for allegedly misleading investors.
