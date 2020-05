Yet Another Girl In Pakistan Abducted, Forcibly Converted And Forcibly ‘Married’ To Her Abductor

Other known cases from recent years include a Christian girl, Mehwish, who was kidnapped when she was just 14. It was reported that the police have not taken appropriate steps to investigate her case or attempt to rescue her. The same is true in the case of a 13-year-old Christian girl, Sana John. Two teenage girls, Farzana and Sehrish, aged 14 and 16 respectively, were abducted and subjected to gang rape perpetrated by three Muslim men. Despite the fact that one of the perpetrators was apprehended, the family was pressured to settle the case outside of court. Similarly, the case of Maria Sarfraz, an 11-year-old girl abducted and gang-raped for three days, was forcibly settled out of court.

Although a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) certificate has been produced confirming her age

For example, in the case of Huma Younus, despite Huma being under age, her conversion and marriage were not invalidated by court. The case is to proceed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.