Yet another flop

Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
Why does N feel the need to do these jalsis?

Is say zyada izzat in ki tab ho when they don't do these pointless exhibitions of 'public power'.

Not to mention the ghissa pitta rhetoric of all cases going to these judges. It is practice that cases of extraordinary nature or those which involve the government or interpretations of constitution or constitutional matters, go to the CJP and then other judges who are known as constitutionally strong (as opposed to those involved with corporate law or criminal law etc), and seniority also factors in.

Moreover, these same judges also gave the verdict against PTI in the VONC case.

Anyways, presenting to you, Ata Tarar!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551267905538560000
 
waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
They heard do the ‘Imran effect’ that brings millions to the streets. They tried the ‘donkeyleauge’ effect which put millions onto the toilet seats.
 

