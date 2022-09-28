What's new

Yet another blooper by Imran Khan

1664342139102.png


www.brainyquote.com

Alexander the Great Quotes

"I am not afraid of an army of lions led..." - Alexander the Great quotes from BrainyQuote.com
www.brainyquote.com www.brainyquote.com
1664342199504.png


1664342362633.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574827549728935959

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574833760729989120

Before this Imran Khan mentioned a quote of Tegore as Jibran's:

1664342879211.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1141314163836407809

On April 22, 2019 he misspoke by mixing up France with Japan while giving an example of how the country set up joint industries in the border region to bolster economic ties with Germany.

“The more trade you have with each other your ties automatically become stronger… Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War when they both decided to have joint industries on their border regions,” he said while speaking at an event in Tehran.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1120368131476795392

Even in December, 2018, he referred to Africa as an “emerging country” in a speech during the Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1079331802043613185
 
Jab 6 maheenay main in response to judicial manipulation, backdoor deals, corruption, absconding, personal favors, money laundering, aur bribing kay khilaf slip of tongue and literary errors kay ilawa kuch na milay to samajh lo halat kitnay kharab hain.

Nikkeyaaaa.... na apna aye waja mazak urwaya kar...lak ich chuk paye jasi.
 
Not a big deal..
But Can't defend.... hum aap toh aik hi log hain yah beech main bas aik lakeer a gayi... aap bhi osi khuda ko poojhtay hain jis ko hum. Aap ka hamara culture aik hi hai.. aap bhi aloo gosht khatay hain hum bhi aloo gosht khatay hain.
 
-blitzkrieg- said:
Not a big deal..
But Can't defend.... hum aap toh aik hi log hain yah beech main bas aik lakeer a gayi... aap bhi osi khuda ko poojhtay hain jis ko hum. Aap ka hamara culture aik hi hai.. aap bhi aloo gosht khatay hain hum bhi aloo gosht khatay hain.


Did ganja really said that? I know, while PM he made such statements, but cant remember exact words.
 
do you have anything else to do?

the only thing you are good at is trying a balance act, just to make things at par of your loved ones sitting in the govt doing hilarious acts every single day against IK.

i mean, grow up man or is it that you guys are taught this to the core.
 
Please nuke this thread.

The patwaris will do their best to divert attention from the incoming audio leaks.

Don’t let them.
 
That's it. I've had enough of IK's bloopers. I am worshipping dear leader Nawaz sharif from now on. Don't anyone dare try to reason with me.
 
PML-N ki aik bar phir major leak ho gai hy, and the supporters are busy talking about IK's bloopers. Wonder why these Noonies don't show up on threads related to leakage of PMLN?
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574991257222672384

Jazzbot said:
PML-N ki aik bar phir major leak ho gai hy, and the supporters are busy talking about IK's bloopers. Wonder why these Noonies don't show up on threads related to leakage of PMLN?

thats because sirf yeh ghulam nahu, ghulami has been passed to them, now they will pass same ghulami to their next generation
 
Jango said:
Jab 6 maheenay main in response to judicial manipulation, backdoor deals, corruption, absconding, personal favors, money laundering, aur bribing kay khilaf slip of tongue and literary errors kay ilawa kuch na milay to samajh lo halat kitnay kharab hain.

Nikkeyaaaa.... na apna aye waja mazak urwaya kar...lak ich chuk paye jasi.


No Sir!

There are more than these bloopers, you people mocked Mariam for a typo yesterday and defending this??

Slip of tongue is another thing misinformation is entirely a different thing, this is slip of tongue and I have no issue with that he should do this more frequently: :yu:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/977269962871050241
 

