yet anoher conspiracy theory

sorry friend!you may nt gona like this one but, when you yourself popping up masala.com news on pdf, what are you inviting is just trolling which will only result in MQM bashing?Is That was neccesry ?you need to think in larger context, pakistan needs MQM behaving nationaly without, for the real issues which were there & only been exploited for political intersts?i hope MQM already has its lessons, by making u-turns to tahir ul qadri,s dharna?if MQM was with him, today it wasnt been pushed in the situation its now in?same goes to mushraf,s support officialy MQM is still out of loop just trying to save & survive?try it they are going to eat it alive?in this age of super satellite communication, if some one thinks americans needs their permissions to get the grid , he should be sent to nearest mental hospital?he can still get some video recordings of OBL opreation in abottabad, which was seen live by whole american cabinet? i guss its on CNN.com!hopefully you will digest what ever i hve stated & WILL COME UP POSTING PAKISTANI INTERSTS BASSED THREADS &POSTS IN FUTURE , WHICH CAN ALSO CLEAR VASTTED MQM IMAGE?