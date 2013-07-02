What's new

yet anoher conspiracy theory

darkinsky

darkinsky

BANNED
Oct 4, 2010
10,754
-2
8,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
story4.gif


:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
P

pak-marine

ELITE MEMBER
May 3, 2009
11,617
-22
9,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
yar source tu parh lay its roznama ummat "" the jamat e islami " mouth piece , its entertaining read though
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
29,895
-28
20,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
pak-marine said:
yar source tu parh lay its roznama ummat "" the jamat e islami " mouth piece , its entertaining read though
Click to expand...

What do you think.. which part can be wrong?

If MQM wish... it is very much possible, so basically a matter of decision.

Afterall, MQM is not so clean... they are running official smuggling at port Qasim!
 
Aslan

Aslan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
4,547
3
4,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
Kuwait
RAther then calling everything a conspiracy, we should atleast look at the things in the light of if it is or not possible. And as Batman said MQM dont have a clean record, nor does the Americans. And if it is actually a false accusation, them why dont the mqm sue the reporter.
 
darkinsky

darkinsky

BANNED
Oct 4, 2010
10,754
-2
8,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Aslan said:
RAther then calling everything a conspiracy, we should atleast look at the things in the light of if it is or not possible. And as Batman said MQM dont have a clean record, nor does the Americans. And if it is actually a false accusation, them why dont the mqm sue the reporter.
Click to expand...

and who has a clean record?
 
batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 28, 2008
18,830
-19
8,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
darkinsky said:
and who has a clean record?
Click to expand...

sorry friend!
you may nt gona like this one but, when you yourself popping up masala.com news on pdf, what are you inviting is just trolling which will only result in MQM bashing?
Is That was neccesry ?
you need to think in larger context, pakistan needs MQM behaving nationaly without, for the real issues which were there & only been exploited for political intersts?
i hope MQM already has its lessons, by making u-turns to tahir ul qadri,s dharna?
if MQM was with him, today it wasnt been pushed in the situation its now in?
same goes to mushraf,s support officialy MQM is still out of loop just trying to save & survive?
try it they are going to eat it alive?
in this age of super satellite communication, if some one thinks americans needs their permissions to get the grid , he should be sent to nearest mental hospital?
he can still get some video recordings of OBL opreation in abottabad, which was seen live by whole american cabinet? i guss its on CNN.com!
hopefully you will digest what ever i hve stated & WILL COME UP POSTING PAKISTANI INTERSTS BASSED THREADS &POSTS IN FUTURE , WHICH CAN ALSO CLEAR VASTTED MQM IMAGE?
 
Patriots

Patriots

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 19, 2013
7,198
2
5,236
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aslan said:
RAther then calling everything a conspiracy, we should atleast look at the things in the light of if it is or not possible. And as Batman said MQM dont have a clean record, nor does the Americans. And if it is actually a false accusation, them why dont the mqm sue the reporter.
Click to expand...

Nobody is clean but mere bhai this was Ummat reporting ... How much reports & their reporters would you sue ... This is their daily routine ... Not a credible source ............
 
A

ahaider9

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 19, 2022
55
-7
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Shehbaz says 'hurried' nomination of ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker PM 'attempt to subvert Constitution'
Replies
7
Views
400
Norwegian
Norwegian
Norwegian
Fazlur Rehman seeks state institutions’ support for nascent government
Replies
2
Views
173
VCheng
VCheng
PaklovesTurkiye
LMAO! CJ Gulzar Ahmed is saying Agar Building gir gayi to iska kon zimadar hoga?
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
mikkix
mikkix
BHAN85
Borrell: “Cut off the gas in your homes”
Replies
4
Views
358
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
muhammadhafeezmalik
Asad Umar admits ISI DG told NSC he ‘sees no conspiracy’
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
Khan2727
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom