Yesterday's Shahbaz Sharif's press conference and today's nonstop audio leaks

All "hackers" call from Phillipone phone number and inform reporters in Punjabi lingo about his audio leak. Ultimate targets a few close party members. Repeated audio leaks and press conferences occupy the prime time of all private channels and PTV. Audio leaks target, horse trading, military, cipher. PMLN is an interesting case to control opponents using the govt machinery.
But nobody knows who is leaking if these audios are recorded in the PM house or if these audios are legit. Is there any secrecy act or PM house security is same as Karachi city security?
Sorry: we are worst than Banana republic.
 

