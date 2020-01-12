Yes, YouTube is down
Richard Lawler
Senior News Editor
,
Engadget•November 11, 2020
YouTube down
In an event that’s becoming just a bit too frequent, YouTube is have some issues. While the website itself still works, it’s impossible for us to actually play a video, as it gets stuck in an infinite loading loop. Judging by reports, the YouTube TV premium streaming service is also affected.
Google’s video service is usually rock solid, but this is the second time this year that I can think of it having a major issue. Until the G Suite outage in August, I hadn’t even noticed that YouTube doesn’t have a typical server status page to track issues.
Fortunately, the folks at YouTube are on the ball and have already tweeted saying “our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix.” Until then, maybe try...uh, is Vimeo still around?
Yes, YouTube is down
Your internet isn't broken, YouTube is just not loading videos for most people.
