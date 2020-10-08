What's new

Yes - Pakistani food. Bravo !!!

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
This came on my Youtube prompt. Surprised because it said "Pakistani food". I have noticed foreigners often will say "Pakistani food" which is the natural way you see across the world. German food, Danish food, English food, Irish food etc when often the differance is negligible. Danes and Germans eat very similiar food. Ditto English and Irish etc.

But in Pakistan we tend to use other terms like "desi, Indian, apna, Asian, Afghan" etc so iit was nice to see this. Even if it took a Romanian to call it PAKISTANI.

 
