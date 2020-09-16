Yes, Australia is Getting New Submarines, But So is the United Kingdom

Chinese Increasing Nuclear Submarine Shipyard Capacity - USNI News As China pushes to become a blue-water power, nuclear-powered submarines are critically important to Beijing’s plan. Historically the Chinese Navy’s (PLAN) nuclear-powered submarine fleet has been constrained by its limited construction capacity. There is only one shipyard in the country up to...

LMAO @ Bri'ain and Arsetraya, they're as happy as a dope fiend who just scored a fix over their handful of submarines. Meanwhile in China:That article doesn't do the size of that monster of a yard justice. It can holdSSNs simultaneously - granted, that's without any capacity dedicated to SSBNs which is unrealistic. Even then, it can hold 4 SSBNs and 8 SSNs at once. Whichever way you look at it, that's ridiculously huge capacity.LOL no. The Malvinas belong to Argentina, and one day soon with Chinese help the Argies are going to reclaim them.