Yes, Australia is Getting New Submarines, But So is the United Kingdom

aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
Yes, Australia is Getting New Submarines, But So is the United Kingdom
Although Britain's Astute-class is not yet finished, the British Ministry of Defense is already looking forward to replacing the Submersible Ship Nuclear Replacement class.

by Caleb Larson Follow @calebmlarson on TwitterL

Although the UK’s Astute-class submarines are still under construction, the Royal Navy is already looking for their replacement.

The trilateral AUKUS defense agreement outlining the future defense cooperation between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States has rightly turned heads since its recent and unexpected announcement. Besides outlining how Australia—a country with zero nuclear experience of either a civil or military nature—will acquire nuclear know-how, Canberra will also receive a significant boost in above the water capabilities via American-supplied long-range munitions compatible with the Royal Australian Air Force’s American-built aircraft.

But Australia is not alone in acquiring new nuclear submarines. The United Kingdom joins them.
Submersible Ship Nuclear Replacement

The British Royal Navy operates the Astute-class, a class of seven nuclear-powered submarines. Though two Astutes are still under construction, five are complete, with the last of the class, the Agincourt, expected in service in 2026. And although the class is not yet finished, the British Ministry of Defense is already looking forward to replacing the Submersible Ship Nuclear Replacement class.


In an announcement posted online, the Ministry of Defense very generally outlined their Astute-class replacement program, called the Submersible Ship Nuclear Replacement. In addition, the Ministry of Defence awarded Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems an £85 million contract to design concept work for a future submarine class.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace explained that “this multi-million-pound investment ensures that this vital capability will be ready to replace our Astute Class submarines as they come out of service, whilst supporting high-skilled jobs across the Midlands and North West of England.”
The announcement quoted Ian Booth, the Submarine Delivery Agency CEO, who said that “designing and building submarines is one of the most complex and challenging feats of engineering that the maritime industry undertakes,” and that “it is essential that work on the next generation underwater capability commences as early as possible. This relies on some of the nation’s most experienced defence nuclear experts from the very beginning of the design phase.”
Perhaps one of the Royal Navy’s primary concerns is cost. The Astute-class was wildly over-budget, suffering from both a higher than anticipated degree of complexity as well as a submarine industry hollowed out from decades of disuse. Ultimately, the Royal Navy signed a contract with the American General Dynamics Electric Boat group, the primary submarine builder for the United States, to remedy the myriad difficulties experienced in building the Astute-class.

Postscript
Regardless of what the Astute-class replacement ultimately looks like, the British Royal Navy will join their Australian ally in operating a new class of nuclear attack submarines in the not-so-distant future.



Caleb Larson is a multimedia journalist and Defense Writer with The National Interest. He lives in Berlin and covers the intersection of conflict, security, and technology, focusing on American foreign policy, European security, and German society.

TsAr

TsAr

Dec 2, 2008
Designing a new class of Subs is time consuming and very costly. It would be beneficial for Aus and UK to work together on the new subs.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
TsAr said:
Designing a new class of Subs is time consuming and very costly. It would be beneficial for Aus and UK to work together on the new subs.
UK is already working with Australia and Canada on the Global combat ship which is why now we have Type 26, Type 31 and Type 32

no doubt AUKUS will help new Astute class replacement even although 2 of the last boat are yet to delivered shows how forward UK plans

and also now Type 83 design has started to replace the T45

RN flee is surging ahead with super advanced warships and submarines, manned and unmanned
 
TsAr

TsAr

Dec 2, 2008
aziqbal said:
UK is already working with Australia and Canada on the Global combat ship which is why now we have Type 26, Type 31 and Type 32

no doubt AUKUS will help new Astute class replacement even although 2 of the last boat are yet to delivered shows how forward UK plans

and also now Type 83 design has started to replace the T45

RN flee is surging ahead with super advanced warships and submarines, manned and unmanned
UK's aircraft carrier program was hit with delays and over cost, RN is a shadow of it former self. UK no longer as the political or military clout. Its just a US Bunny.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
TsAr said:
UK's aircraft carrier program was hit with delays and over cost, RN is a shadow of it former self. UK no longer as the political or military clout. Its just a US Bunny.
keep dreaming

UK can deploy 2 carriers simultaneously one to counter Russia and one dead inside the South China Sea and none has enough guts to even come out and escort it out

not to mentioned the HMS QE has the largest 5th generation naval air wing in the world

no wonder neither China or Russia can send their carrier anywhere close to UK waters
 
TsAr

TsAr

Dec 2, 2008
aziqbal said:
keep dreaming

UK can deploy 2 carriers simultaneously one to counter Russia and one dead inside the South China Sea and none has enough guts to even come out and escort it out

not to mentioned the HMS QE has the largest 5th generation naval air wing in the world

no wonder neither China or Russia can send their carrier anywhere close to UK waters
The only time UK went to a war alone was against Argentina, and even against them they lost 5 ships.
 
Abid123

Abid123

Jan 1, 2021
aziqbal said:
keep dreaming

UK can deploy 2 carriers simultaneously one to counter Russia and one dead inside the South China Sea and none has enough guts to even come out and escort it out

not to mentioned the HMS QE has the largest 5th generation naval air wing in the world

no wonder neither China or Russia can send their carrier anywhere close to UK waters
China and Russia would rape UK in an all out war. It's not a opinion but fact.
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

Jul 13, 2017
LMAO @ Bri'ain and Arsetraya, they're as happy as a dope fiend who just scored a fix over their handful of submarines. Meanwhile in China:
That article doesn't do the size of that monster of a yard justice. It can hold twenty SSNs simultaneously - granted, that's without any capacity dedicated to SSBNs which is unrealistic. Even then, it can hold 4 SSBNs and 8 SSNs at once. Whichever way you look at it, that's ridiculously huge capacity.
aziqbal said:
Falklands belongs to UK
LOL no. The Malvinas belong to Argentina, and one day soon with Chinese help the Argies are going to reclaim them.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
ZeEa5KPul said:
LMAO @ Bri'ain and Arsetraya, they're as happy as a dope fiend who just scored a fix over their handful of submarines. Meanwhile in China:
That article doesn't do the size of that monster of a yard justice. It can hold twenty SSNs simultaneously - granted, that's without any capacity dedicated to SSBNs which is unrealistic. Even then, it can hold 4 SSBNs and 8 SSNs at once. Whichever way you look at it, that's ridiculously huge capacity.

LOL no. The Malvinas belong to Argentina, and one day soon with Chinese help the Argies are going to reclaim them.
yes China has over 50 submarines and many casino carriers none deployed ever just like Russia numbers only

UK has maintained a at sea nuclear deterrence since April 1969 with just 4 x SSBN

enough said keep building those cardboard submarines
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

Jul 13, 2017
aziqbal said:
yes China has over 50 submarines and many casino carriers none deployed ever just like Russia numbers only

UK has maintained a at sea nuclear deterrence since April 1969 with just 4 x SSBN

enough said keep building those cardboard submarines
I don't know what you find funny. Your boss's (and that's the polite term for it) prized submarine can't even navigate without smashing into undersea mountains. That's the quality you're working with.

But I can sympathize with America's Seawolf Seacow troubles. It's hard and stressful trying to dodge Chinese anti-submarine warfare, so it was bound to happen. Why don't you bring your Astutes over and China can have some fun astutely driving them into mountains.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
ZeEa5KPul said:
I don't know what you find funny. Your boss's (and that's the polite term for it) prized submarine can't even navigate without smashing into undersea mountains. That's the quality you're working with.

But I can sympathize with America's Seawolf Seacow troubles. It's hard and stressful trying to dodge Chinese anti-submarine warfare, so it was bound to happen. Why don't you bring your Astutes over and China can have some fun astutely driving them into mountains.
yes because Chinese nuclear submarines have proven record, NOT
 
