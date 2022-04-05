Yemen’s Warring Parties Begin First Cease-Fire in 6 Years

The two-month truce, brokered by the United Nations, offers hope for a reduction of violence in a war that has rattled the Arabian Peninsula and caused a humanitarian crisis.
Forces loyal to the Houthi rebels taking part in a military parade on Thursday in Sana, the Yemeni capital. The parade marked the seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in Yemen.Credit...Mohammed Huwais/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
By Ben Hubbard
April 2, 2022
BEIRUT, Lebanon — A two-month truce between the warring parties in Yemen went into effect on Saturday, providing some hope for a reduction of violence in a war that has roiled the Arabian Peninsula and caused a crushing humanitarian crisis.
The truce, the first coordinated cease-fire in years, which was brokered by the United Nations, includes a stop to all attacks inside Yemen and outside its borders; the entry of fuel ships to a rebel-controlled port; and the resumption of some commercial flights at the international airport in Yemen’s capital, Sana.
“The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and, most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible,” Hans Grundberg, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, said in a statement announcing the agreement on Friday.
President Biden welcomed the truce.
“The cease-fire must be adhered to, and as I have said before, it is imperative that we end this war,” he said in a statement. “After seven years of conflict, negotiators must undertake the hard and necessary work to reach political compromises that can bring about an enduring future of peace for all the people of Yemen.”
