Yemen's new Anti Ship Ballistic Missile + AShCM

ارتش یمن، سومین نیروی مجهز به موشک بالستیک ضد کشتی در جهان/ یادآوری روز کابوس‌وار ناوشکن‌های Arleigh burke نیروی دریایی امریکا در ساحل یمن +تصاویر پس از ارتش چین و نیروهای مسلح ایران، ارتش یمن سومین نیروی نظامی در دنیا است که به موشک‌های بالستیک ضد کشتی مجهز شده است.

Yemen Send Message to Enemies by Showing Might during Military Parade (+Video)​

September, 02, 2022 - 12:30

World news

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stated on Thursday that the country's army and Popular Committees’ military parades convey the message that the Yemeni people and armed forces are working hard to keep improving their capabilities.​

Al-Houthi's remarks were made during a military display for the Yemeni Armed Forces in Al-Hudaydah, dubbed The Promise of Hereafter. This display featured parades by the nation's ground, air, and naval forces as well as the launching of new weapons."The purpose of military parades is to reassure our people and send a message to the greedy aggressors," Al-Houthi said. "We are actively working to further develop our blessed army, which is loyal to its country.""The Yemeni army today has reached great levels in the various fronts it is on, and it is well-established in terms of deterrence," the Yemeni leader stressed, according to Almayadeen."The military strength is to defend every corner of our homeland, including Al-Hudaydah and the west coast altogether," Al-Houthi explained. "The enemies' aspirations to occupy our country and control our people are turning to mirages and disappointments due to reality and facts.""The enemy today is in real trouble, as our people stand by their army, loyal and determined to prevent the enemy from occupying our country."The Ansarullah movement’s leader further underlined that the enemies of Yemen failed to sideline the country from its basic principles and its stance on the Arab causes, chiefly the Palestinian causes."Yemen today is on the state-level and popular-level more present and with its basic religious principles more in support of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world," Al-Houthi said.The Yemeni official called on the Saudi-led coalition, which has been for over eight years waging aggression against Yemen, to "seize the opportunity of the armistice and completely halt its aggression, as well as end the siege and occupation.""We call on the coalition of aggression to take the opportunity to completely halt its aggression and end the blockade and occupation. We call on the coalition of aggression to learn from the lessons that have proven its goals of occupying our country and controlling its people as impossible.""Our people and their cause are righteous, and they will continue defending their legitimate rights of liberty, independence, and the lifting of the blockade," he added."We are not aggressive; we are facing aggression, and we aspire to achieve true peace," Al-Houthi said. "Our army's achievements in terms of steadfastness, sacrifices, and capability-building sends many messages to the enemies.""All of the enemies' aspirations to destroy our army's capabilities and strip it of every power that allows it to counter their aggression and occupy them have been met with failure."The Yemeni Armed Forces' The Promise of the Hereafter military parade held in Al-Hudaydah saw the participation of various units of the Yemeni army, such as the coast guard, the navy, the air force, the air defense force, and several elite forces, sources told Al Mayadeen on Thursday.Some 25,000 soldiers participated in the Promise of the Hereafter military parade, spanning all of the aforementioned forces, the sources added, noting that the parade kicked off with the troop companies before large forces of armored vehicles, tanks, and ground and naval weapons exhibited their capabilities."All of the enemies' aspirations to destroy our army's capabilities and strip it of every power that allows it to counter their aggression and occupy them have been met with failure."The Yemeni Armed Forces' The Promise of the Hereafter military parade held in Al-Hudaydah saw the participation of various units of the Yemeni army, such as the coast guard, the navy, the air force, the air defense force, and several elite forces, sources told Al Mayadeen on Thursday.Some 25,000 soldiers participated in the Promise of the Hereafter military parade, spanning all of the aforementioned forces, the sources added, noting that the parade kicked off with the troop companies before large forces of armored vehicles, tanks, and ground and naval weapons exhibited their capabilities.