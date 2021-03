The British author of this very article has made some deliberate errors that needs to be pointed out and also requires correction. First of all Yahya Sari' is not a Houthi spokesman but the spokesman of Yemeni armed forces. British Source is trying to illegitimize Yemeni resistance by these old tactics.



On the other hand author calls Saudi invaders and their inhumane blockade on poor people of Yemen the coalition which has intervened in Yemen to return the legitimate government (read Saudi puppet in Yemen) to power.



He also described US efforts as working and trying for peace ironically at same time Ansarollah of Yemen is insisiting that USA is the main leading force of Foreign invasion on Yemen. Recently Americans desperately tried to hold negotiations with Ansarollah of Yemen when Yemeni forces were close to recapture the oil/gas rich Ma'rib province. That scares Americans to death since the main goal of this war has been occupation of Yemeni oil/gas fields by Sauds and hence falling into American hands.