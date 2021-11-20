What's new

Yemen’s Battleground Shifts in Favor of Iran-Backed Houthis

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
2,275
-5
5,421
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
RIYADH—Houthi fighters allied with Iran have gained important new ground in the yearslong war in Yemen, as Saudi Arabia is struggling to defend a strategic, oil-rich city and U.S. efforts to broker peace stagnate.

Without coordinating with United Nations peacekeepers in the area, Yemeni forces supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates abruptly withdrew last week from key positions near the western port city of Hodeidah. At the same time, Saudi Arabia vowed to send more forces to defend Marib, the center of an energy hub near the Saudi border where the Houthis have been methodically gaining new ground for months.


www.wsj.com

Yemen’s Battleground Shifts in Favor of Iran-Backed Houthis

Saudi Arabia is scrambling to defend an oil-rich city against the group, as the Biden administration debates whether to back Riyadh in Yemen’s civil war.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,805
-7
4,405
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
This is the 100.000 article of claiming victory... The fight has not even began.. There are around 1m forces in the south alone fighting the houthis the war is far from over.. Perhaps another 10-15 years to come.. Just gaining some strip areas around Hoedadiah lool.

fasten your seat belts we are in for a long ride.. This civil war will drag and it has not even started properly yet
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
446
-7
882
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Muhammed45 said:
Victory is so close.
Click to expand...
Saudi losers are desperate to save face, they are killing more civilians in frustration and also sending peace feelers to Iran via Oman. Their military has even withdrawn from Aden and that will fall too. The Marib is almost all in Ansarallah hands and even the Sunni tribes have changed allegiances.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,805
-7
4,405
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Darius77 said:
Saudi losers are desperate to save face, they are killing more civilians in frustration and also sending peace feelers to Iran via Oman. Their military has even withdrawn from Aden and that will fall too. The Marib is almost all in Ansarallah hands and even the Sunni tribes have changed allegiances.
Click to expand...
It is not the saudis that are the chellenge but the tribes themselves. Seriously I won't mind Saudi withdrawal all together this won't alter anything.... This war has not even entered it's peak anything claimed here now is premature and fantasy
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
2,275
-5
5,421
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
Titanium100 said:
This is the 100.000 article of claiming victory... The fight has not even began.. There are around 1m forces in the south alone fighting the houthis the war is far from over.. Perhaps another 10-15 years to come.. Just gaining some strip areas around Hoedadiah lool.

fasten your seat belts we are in for a long ride.. This civil war will drag and it has not even started properly yet
Click to expand...
Yes, fasten seat belts against impoverished Yemeni babies and women. Need more US weapons to bomb them to bits. Hurry, make some more American companies richer to kill fellow muslims.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom