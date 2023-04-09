Yemen's Ansarullah leader calls on Syrians to adopt 'effective deterrence' against hostile Israeli actions​

Sunday, 09 April 2023 7:07 AMLeader of Yemen’s Anasrullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, speaks in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on April 8, 2023.“Our Syrian brethren are expected to enforce a policy of effective deterrence that would stop the Zionist enemy from (taking) any kind of hostile measure against the country,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a late on Saturday.He warned Israel against its recurrent strikes on Syrian territories, asserting that its continued acts of aggression will not go unpunished.“The Zionist regime should know that for every attack it carries out in Syria, it will be hit inside the occupied territories,” Houthi said.Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the country’s air defenses had thwarted another Israeli act of aggression against the war-ravaged Arab country, and shot down a number of “hostile” missiles in the skies over the southern sector of the nation.The media outlet, citing a military source, reported that the Israeli military fired several missiles from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights at areas in southern Syria at around 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Sunday, but most of the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed before hitting any of their targets.It added that the missiles caused some material damage in the targeted areas.The Israeli military said it had launched artillery attacks on Syria after several rockets were fired from Syrian territory toward northern Israel, none of which caused damage or casualties.The cross-border exchanges early on Sunday came as violence escalates on multiple fronts, including in Gaza, Lebanon, occupied East al-Quds and the occupied West Bank.The rocket fire from Syria comes against the backdrop of soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions triggered by Israeli forces’ raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Palestinian worshipers observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan.Violent scenes from the attacks prompted resistance fighters in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip to fire a barrage of rockets into Israeli-occupied lands.The Israeli military then bombed several sites that it said belonged to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in Gaza and southern Lebanon.The Israeli military said 34 rockets had been fired from Lebanon on Thursday, with 25 allegedly intercepted and at least four landing inside the occupied territories.They were the first rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel in a year and the biggest launch since Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement fought a war in 2006.