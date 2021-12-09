Yemen's AD forces claim intercepting F-35 over Yemeni airspace

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said that the Yemeni Air Defense Force intercepted a Saudi-owned fighter in Ma'rib province. According to Mashreghnews agency; A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sari', announced on Thursday evening that a fighter belonging to the Saudi regime had been intercepted.Al-Masira news network quoted the report as saying that the F-35 fighter belonged to the Saudi Air Force, which was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of Al-Juba area in Ma'rib province. He stressed that the operation against this fighter was carried out by a "Fater-1" type surface-to-air missile. A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that images of the operation would be released soon.—-------------------------------------------------—Given Yemen's little experience in the field of air defense systems, it might be just an stealth version of F-15 belonging to Saudi invaders.I have not heard about Saudi inducting of F-35 but if we supposed its true then it most probably belonged to USA or Israel.I think that Israeli case is more probable since Sauds have allowed them to bomb Yemen on multiple occasions providing IDF with airspace.But if it was American fighter then we can conclude that Satan itself is engaged in this war directly. They are afraid of losing Ma'rib once again.Whomever the fighter belonged to, it just shows the coalition's despreation over losing Ma'rib to Yemeni forces.