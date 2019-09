Watched it at 24 mins and forward...The Saudi APCs were being destroyed and Saudis surrendering as if they had no military training at all. From a destroyed APC a 150 kg dude comes out and surrenders. Why did Saudi Arabia even initiate an offensive when they have absolutely no capability to sustain any hardship what so ever. It is also extremely strange how Houthis have been able to destroy so many vehicles...I mean all of the APCs are literally lying upside down. How did they get the training to destroy scores of APCs from 800 meters away as if it were an easy video game for them. Its a blunder by the Saudis...

