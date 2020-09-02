What's new

Yemeni Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Abha

SANAA (Dispatches) -- Yemen’s army and popular committees on Wednesday carried out drone strikes on airfields in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said four drones were used to target the airfields at the Abha International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
"The UAV air force targeted the airfields of warplanes at Abha International Airport - which is used for military purposes to target the Yemeni people - with four drones,” he said.
He said the aircraft were of ‘Samad 3’ and ‘Qasef-2k’ types.
The airport, the Yemeni source said, was used for military purposes to target the Yemeni people.
Saree said the strike was in response to the continued Saudi campaign against Yemen. The targets were hit with precision, he added.
The Saudi military confirmed the attack, claiming it had caused a fire in a civilian aircraft which was brought under control.
Yemeni forces have previously hit Abha airport, and regularly launch drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies – including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – launched the brutal war against Yemen in March 2015.
Since then it has carried out more than 20,000 airstrikes, with one-third striking non-military sites, including schools, factories and hospitals, according to the Yemen Data Project.
The war was to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and restore the former Riyadh-backed regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to power.
The UN says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.
 
