Houthi rebels seize capital of strategic Yemeni province



Yemen's Houthi rebels have seized control of a strategic town north of the capital, government officials said Sunday, in what analysts say could change the course of the five-year-old war.



The Iran-aligned militia captured al-Hazm, capital of the northern province of al-Jawf, enabling the rebels to pose a threat to neighboring oil-rich Marib province, a government military official told AFP.