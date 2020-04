"Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) has declared self-governance and a state of emergency in Aden and southern provinces.The STC said the state of emergency would take effect at midnight Saturday.Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hadrami urged Saudi Arabia, as a guarantor of the Riyadh Agreement, to intervene against what he described as the STC's "rebellion" in the southern provinces.The Yemeni government blames UAE-backed separatist movements of rebelling against the government in the southern provinces and Socotra province, which comprises six islands."