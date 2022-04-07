Yemen president transfers powers; Which strengthens the Yemeni ground forces including allied factions like STC, Giants brigade, 5th regional forces

Battlion25
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 18, 2021
- 2,328
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Yemen president transfers powers; Saudi offers billions in aidAnalysts say developments offer glimmer of hope for country devastated by seven years of war.
7 Apr 2022
Yemen’s president says he has sacked his deputy and transferred his own powers to a presidential council, as Saudi Arabia announced billions of dollars in aid and urged him to begin talks with the Houthis to end the country’s devastating war.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said on Thursday that the new body will assume the duties of both the president and his deputy.
“I irreversibly delegate to this presidential leadership council my full powers,” Hadi said in a televised statement early on Thursday, the final day of peace talks held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital.
Following the announcement, Saudi Arabia said it was arranging $3bn to support the country’s war-ravaged economy.
“I irreversibly delegate to this presidential leadership council my full powers,” Hadi said in a televised statement early on Thursday, the final day of peace talks held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital.
Following the announcement, Saudi Arabia said it was arranging $3bn to support the country’s war-ravaged economy.
$2bn would come from Riyadh and a further $1bn from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is part of a Saudi-led military coalition backing Hadi’s internationally-recognised government against the Iran-aligned Houthis.
Riyadh also called for an international conference on Yemen, according to state media.
“The fact that we are turning the page on the past and that all these groups are coming together, and the Saudi aid and investment … the stars are aligning a little on Yemen,” William Lawrence, a political science professor at the American University in Washington, DC told Al Jazeera. “Let’s hope they bear fruit.”
The long-running conflict has created what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The country is in the first week of a two-month UN-brokered truce. It is the first nationwide break in hostilities since 2016.
The Houthis, however, are not participating in the Yemen talks.
“The announcement that Hadi is ceding his powers to a presidential council made up of key political and military figures with direct roles on the ground is A Big Deal,” Crisis Group analyst Peter Salisbury wrote on Twitter. “Most consequential shift in the inner workings of the anti-Huthi block since war began. How this will actually work in practice will be … complicated to say the least.”
Yemen president transfers powers; Saudi offers billions in aid
Analysts say developments offer glimmer of hope for country devastated by seven years of war.
www.aljazeera.com
---------------------------------------
The saudi-led coalition have never put forces on the ground here in Yemen but instead it was the Yemeni armed forces, Giants brigade, 5th regional army and STC (A separatist group) fighting the houthis on the ground. They have used airforce in favor of the yemeni coalition which has now formed into the new government but it was all local on local on the ground. I have been telling folks after militarily analysing the yemen conflict that the Yemen coalition that includes all the factions that were fighting the rebels couldn't be defeated militarily.
With approx: 80% of the territory with the yemeni gov't coalition including almost 50% of the population. Oil, gas and ports.
Aden Governorate: 1.917.000m
Abyan Governorate: 513.701m
Lahij Governorate: 975.000m
Dhale Governorate: 669.000m
Taiz Governorate: 2.885.000m
Shabwah Governorate: 688.000m
Al-Hudayda:
Al Khawkhah District: 33.764
Hays District; 45,436
In total circa. 100.000
Marib City: 3.000.000 (according to UN a refugee city)
Hadhramaut Governorate; 2,255,000
Al Mahrah Governorate; 500,000
Al-Jawf: approx 30-40% 250.000 to 300.000
Hajjah Governorate: approx 20% 556400
Socotra Governorate: 44,120
Total: 14.403.221
Last edited: