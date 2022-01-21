What's new

Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,598
11
26,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison
Hospitals overwhelmed in Saada after attack levels buildings in Houthi northern heartland
Video image shows destruction at a prison Saada in northern Yemen after it was hit in an airstrike.

Video image shows destruction at a prison Saada in northern Yemen after it was hit in an airstrike. Photograph: Ansarullah Media Centre/AFP/Getty Images

AFP in Saada
Fri 21 Jan 2022 10.40 EST



More than 200 people are feared dead or wounded after an airstrike on a prison in Yemen, and at least three children were killed in a separate bombardment, in a dramatic escatlation ofthe country’s long-running conflict.
Houthi rebels released gruesome video footage on Friday showing bodies in the rubble and mangled corpses from the prison attack, which levelled buildings at the jail in their northern heartland of Saada.

Farther south in the port town of Hodeida, the children died when airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a telecommunications facility as they played nearby, Save the Children said.
“The children were reportedly playing on a nearby football field when missiles struck,” Save the Children said. There was also a country-wide internet blackout.
The attacks come five days after the Houthis took the seven-year war into a new phase by claiming a drone-and-missile attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people.
The United Arab Emirates, part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels, threatened reprisals.
Aid workers said hospitals were overwhelmed in Saada after the prison attack, with one receiving 200 wounded, according to Doctors Without Borders.

people look at destroyed building
Saudis hit back with deadly airstrikes in Yemen after Houthis’ UAE drone attack
Read more
Basheer Omar, a spokesperson for the International Committee for the Red Cross in Yemen, told AFP: “There are more than 100 killed and injured … the numbers are going up.” Other sources said 60 had been killed.
Ahmed Mahat, Doctors Without Borders’ head of mission in Yemen, said: “There are many bodies still at the scene of the airstrike, many missing people. It is impossible to know how many people have been killed. It seems to have been a horrific act of violence.”
The United Nations security council is due to meet on Friday in an emergency session on the Houthi attacks against the UAE, at the request of the Gulf state, which has occupied one of the non-permanent seats on the council since 1 January.
The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the rebels since 2015, in an intractable conflict that has displaced millions of Yemenis and left them on the brink of famine.
The coalition claimed the attack in Hodeida, a lifeline port for the shattered country, but did not say it had carried out any strikes on Saada.
Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said the coalition carried out “precision airstrikes … to destroy the capabilities of the Houthi militia in Hodeida”.
Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthi descended from their base in Saada to overrun the capital, Sana’a, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.
Tensions have soared in recent weeks after the UAE-backed Giants Brigade drove the rebels out of Shabwa province, undermining their months-long campaign to take the key city of Marib farther north.
Yemen’s civil war has been a catastrophe for millions of its citizens who have fled their homes, with many close to famine in what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The UN has estimated the war killed 377,000 people by the end of 2021, both directly and indirectly through hunger and disease.
www.theguardian.com

Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison

Hospitals overwhelmed in Saada after attack levels buildings in Houthi northern heartland
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
739
0
780
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Feeling sad for Yemenis.
Hope one day they will fight back to Arabs for the sake of their own country and people.
They will have to accept that Houthis are there not to protect them but just a proxy of some other country to fullfil the interests of that country.

They should orient a state military with a strong democratic powerhouse which actually care for Yemenis not for foreign interests.


People of Yemen,Iraq,Syria, Palestine should realize that terrorist organizations are just in their countries to fullfil interest of other countries and they should work to create state militaries.
 
raptor22

raptor22

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 8, 2011
6,734
9
12,628
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Kudos to Saudi and their supporters ... God bless kingdom and custodian of the Two Holy Mosques ... these non-human scarifies would for sure strength the kingdom power in ...... .
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
23,372
-10
21,268
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
People of Yemen,Iraq,Syria, Palestine should realize that terrorist organizations are just in their countries to fullfil interest of other countries and they should work to create state militaries.
Click to expand...

Take Palestine out this equation, we have state militaries who serving are our people and just cause in Palestine. We aren't part of Iranian agenda in region.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
13,328
3
13,331
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
Feeling sad for Yemenis.
Hope one day they will fight back to Arabs for the sake of their own country and people.
They will have to accept that Houthis are there not to protect them but just a proxy of some other country to fullfil the interests of that country.

They should orient a state military with a strong democratic powerhouse which actually care for Yemenis not for foreign interests.


People of Yemen,Iraq,Syria, Palestine should realize that terrorist organizations are just in their countries to fullfil interest of other countries and they should work to create state militaries.
Click to expand...
there is one problem with your post , well actually there is two
1-its not Iran that bomb Yemeni people
2-Yemen Army is in fact part of Ansar-Allah
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
739
0
780
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hack-Hook said:
1-its not Iran that bomb Yemeni people
Click to expand...
Where i said iran bombs Yemenis? in fact ,Iran sponsers Houthis ,and when Saudis attack on Houthis ,its common people of Yemen who suffer.
So ground reality is both Iran and Saudis are destroying people of Yemen.

Hack-Hook said:
Yemen Army is in fact part of Ansar-Allah
Click to expand...
So good luck to Yemenis with this.
If this is true,then it is only Yemenis who will suffer due to their failed policy to deal with Saudi's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

mshoaib61
French provided satellite intelligence after the US refused to
Replies
0
Views
994
mshoaib61
mshoaib61
M
Yemen forces kill 100 rebels in northern province
Replies
0
Views
857
Metallic
M
ejaz007
Saudi air force hits Yemen rebels after border raid
Replies
4
Views
1K
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
waraich66
Yemen's Hidden War: Is Iran Causing Trouble?
Replies
0
Views
927
waraich66
waraich66
M
Over 100 Shia rebels killed in Yemen
Replies
1
Views
1K
Indian-tiger
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom