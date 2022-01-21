Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison

Feeling sad for Yemenis.

Hope one day they will fight back to Arabs for the sake of their own country and people.

They will have to accept that Houthis are there not to protect them but just a proxy of some other country to fullfil the interests of that country.



They should orient a state military with a strong democratic powerhouse which actually care for Yemenis not for foreign interests.





People of Yemen,Iraq,Syria, Palestine should realize that terrorist organizations are just in their countries to fullfil interest of other countries and they should work to create state militaries.