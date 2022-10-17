What's new

Yemen forced Sauds to release one of the leaders of Hamas from prison

3613278.jpg

The authorities of Saudi Arabia have decided to release Mohammad Al-Khodari, the former representative of Hamas in Riyadh and one of the leaders of this Palestinian movement, who has been detained since 2019.

According to an informed Palestinian source, 84-year-old Mohammad Al-Khodari, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Saudi Arabian judicial system, has been in a bad physical condition in recent months, and his condition has worsened in recent days.

Al-Khodari, who is suffering from cancer, is supposed to travel to Jordan after his release, where he will be transferred directly to a specialized hospital.

It is said that Muhammad Al-Khodari's cancer has worsened in recent months as a result of Saudi Arabia's negligence and deliberate lack of care, and he is now in a very serious physical condition.

Al-Khodari, who was the representative of Hamas in Saudi Arabia for 20 years, was arrested along with his son Hani in 2019 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for helping Hamas.

According to Yemeni sources, the release of Al-Khodari was done at the initiative of Ansarullah and in exchabge for the release of two Saudi pilots, and one day after the return of the Saudi negotiating delegation from Yemen.
 

