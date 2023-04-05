Yellowstone National Park - A place you can commit a murder and not get prosecuted

Was talking about legal loophole with my wife the other day, and she mentioned something I don't even know about. The Yellowstone Zone of DeathWhich is a place where technically you can commit any crime that required a jury trial and be technically get away for free. Due to a loophole in the US Constitution 6th Amendment. Here is a video from Vox that explained the issue pretty well.The amazing thing is, Congress to this day still have not correct the issue, this zone still exist......They probably are waiting on case zero.