Yellen Pushes for Global Minimum Tax Rate on Multinational Corporations
WASHINGTON—Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued for a global minimum corporate tax rate Monday, seeking international cooperation that is crucial to funding the administration’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.
President Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% would push the U.S. from the middle of the pack among major economies to near the top. The Biden plan would also impose a 21% minimum tax on U.S. companies’ foreign income, remove an export incentive and raise taxes on some foreign companies’ U.S. operations.
If the U.S. raises its tax rates and imposes higher burdens on U.S. companies’ foreign profits, a global minimum tax would help prevent companies based in other countries from having a significant potential advantage. That coordination and the ensuing tax revenue—not necessarily the aims of U.S.-based companies—rank high on the administration’s priorities.
“Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Ms. Yellen said in remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Monday. “It is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government.”
Ms. Yellen’s remarks came as finance ministers prepared to gather virtually for semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank this week.