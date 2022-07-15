Yeh qaum taraqqi karay gi

Kay2 TV - "میں عام بندہ نہیں ہوں، پولیس والے کا بیٹا ہوں مجھے کوئی نہیں روک سکتا میں غلط سائیڈ سے ہی جاؤ گا" | Facebook | By Kay2 TV | "میں عام بندہ نہیں ہوں، پولیس والے کا بیٹا ہوں مجھے کوئی نہیں روک سکتا میں غلط سائیڈ سے ہی جاؤ گا" راولپنڈی پولیس 12M views, 225K likes, 6.7K loves, 18K comments, 60K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Kay2 TV: "میں عام بندہ نہیں ہوں، پولیس والے کا بیٹا ہوں مجھے کوئی نہیں روک سکتا میں غلط سائیڈ سے ہی جاؤ گا"...

This is the sad state of affairs in this country. Yeh aik ASI ka beta hai, and he has this much akar. Wonder what others in senior positions will do. Just look at some of the logic presented by the kid, main kyun petrol zaya karoon apna lamba u turn lene kay liay!Two incidents, I have personally encountered come to mind:1- A motorcycle was coming from the wrong side of the road, and I was exiting a street. Naturally, if you turn into a one way road, you look at the right side, since that is where the traffic comes from. The motorcycle banged the left side of my car.2- The wife and daughter of an NHA official (won't mention the name here), were out shopping in their green number Fortuner. The under 18 girl was driving the car, and she banged it on mine while she was getting out of a parking spot, and my car was beside her. I asked her to call a denter of her choice, and give the denter the money, and be done with it. She threatened me, and said "Ajao NHA kay office, wahan milti hoon tumhain". Now, thoray bauhaut jannay walay log hamaray bhi hain in some positions, so I was like "Chalain". When she saw that I wasn't getting scared by her threats, she accused me of harrassing her for money. Now, if I am driving the car I am and working the job I am, I really don't want to harrass a woman in a market (that too rozon main dopahar ko), for 4000 PKR. A young Captain comes (jo aaj kal Instagram Captains hain), and says "I am Captain XYZ, let's leave it bla bla bla". I tell him to keep out of this. It wasn't really a matter of money, but of principle. The lady finally relents, the local shopkeeper who knows me well calls over a denter from nearby, the denter quotes an amount, and the lady gives it to him. I don't even touch the money. All the while, the girl was in the car crying! I do now think that I should have called the police on her, but oh well.Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.