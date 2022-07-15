What's new

Yeh qaum taraqqi karay gi

Jango

Jango

This is the sad state of affairs in this country. Yeh aik ASI ka beta hai, and he has this much akar. Wonder what others in senior positions will do. Just look at some of the logic presented by the kid, main kyun petrol zaya karoon apna lamba u turn lene kay liay!

Two incidents, I have personally encountered come to mind:

1- A motorcycle was coming from the wrong side of the road, and I was exiting a street. Naturally, if you turn into a one way road, you look at the right side, since that is where the traffic comes from. The motorcycle banged the left side of my car.

2- The wife and daughter of an NHA official (won't mention the name here), were out shopping in their green number Fortuner. The under 18 girl was driving the car, and she banged it on mine while she was getting out of a parking spot, and my car was beside her. I asked her to call a denter of her choice, and give the denter the money, and be done with it. She threatened me, and said "Ajao NHA kay office, wahan milti hoon tumhain". Now, thoray bauhaut jannay walay log hamaray bhi hain in some positions, so I was like "Chalain". When she saw that I wasn't getting scared by her threats, she accused me of harrassing her for money. Now, if I am driving the car I am and working the job I am, I really don't want to harrass a woman in a market (that too rozon main dopahar ko), for 4000 PKR. A young Captain comes (jo aaj kal Instagram Captains hain), and says "I am Captain XYZ, let's leave it bla bla bla". I tell him to keep out of this. It wasn't really a matter of money, but of principle. The lady finally relents, the local shopkeeper who knows me well calls over a denter from nearby, the denter quotes an amount, and the lady gives it to him. I don't even touch the money. All the while, the girl was in the car crying! I do now think that I should have called the police on her, but oh well.

Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.
 
Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.
There is a very harsh reality check coming for this qaum and people are still in denial. Allah ki pakar bohut sakht hai

Dr Israr alluded to it years ago and it is becoming more and more clear that we are due for a massive test/punishment. People will not mend their ways
 
Everybody misuses his power in Pakistan.

I mean, you are a boring shitty Mod on a 100 member boring forum like pdf and you banned me for 2 weeks without any 3 strikes just because your tiny little ego was hurt. Small little authority you have and yet you use/misuse/abuse it.
 
Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.
We are dead, finished ones, as saying is جیسی قوم ویسے حکمران
I strongly believe that we will never be able to see Imran Khan as PM or likes of him because we are (ethically, morally, monetarily) corrupt to the core by choice.
Actually by any chance we never meant to have a Neat and clean, handsome and well versed, educated, down to the earth and a well educated person as a leader, that's the reason why he was removed indeed there must be Allah's will as we deserve these Bastards elite rulling class and not a perso. Who feels and realises the miseries of common man.
Regards
 
Everybody misuses his power in Pakistan.

I mean, you are a boring shitty Mod on a 100 member boring forum like pdf and you banned me for 2 weeks without any 3 strikes just because your tiny little ego was hurt. Small little authority you have and yet you use/misuse/abuse it.
1- You already had 2 warning before that one :P. I did not give you a 3 point warning.

2- Itna boring forum hai to bar bar kyun arahay ho?

3- Please share the post as well which you were given a warning for.
 
Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.
Sir I like your expression. There is humor embedded with serious discussion.

The traffic in Pakistan is killersome. One has to be very careful while on the road. There are some crazy drivers who have no intentions of driving safely. Rather they are stoned in some cases. But this "Aik to chori upar se seena zori" is very common regardless of their social status. I have had multiple accidents and always found the guilty to be showcasing bravado.
 
Sir I like your expression. There is humor embedded with serious discussion.

The traffic in Pakistan is killersome. One has to be very careful while on the road. There are some crazy drivers who have no intentions of driving safely. Rather they are stoned in some cases. But this "Aik to chori upar se seena zori" is very common regardless of their social status. I have had multiple accidents and always found the guilty to be showcasing bravado.
That's the thing.

I have been in some incidents where the other driver was at fault, but he (and in one case a she) immediately came out and admitted their fault, and apologized. They even offered to repair the minor damage, but I didn't accept it. Had they been the akar walay type, I would have got the money out of them.

At least acknowledge your fault, accept it, and be apologetic about it.
 
Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.
Pakistani DNA needs a change... DNA change happens when Allah dosron ko musalaat kar daita hay.. and thats exactly what is ripe to happen to pakistanis..
 
Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.
To be very honest, our society is morally, ethically, and economically bankrupt. Pakistan is more like a jungle which is the survival of the fittest or perhaps the survival of the most powerful. Sadly, if you don't have relatives or friends high up then people wouldn't bother you eating alive.

Everyone thinks by associating themselves with certain governmental institutes will make them look powerful, when in reality they may never have heard of such institutes. The thing is since there is lack of judicial system people want to take things into their own hands and will not let go any chance to exploit the weak.
 
Anyways point being, we are a behis qaum now, jo kabhi ghalat ko ghalat samajhti nhn.
I am also a very careless driver! By any chance you'not residing within my zip code, right?
 
A nation's real face can be seen from two things, the way they drive on roads and the condition of public toilets. You literally cant even look at our public toilets even if u r wearing a gas mask, i mean animals are way cleaner than us. On roads, majority are absolutely selfish stupid morons. A moron would be driving slowly talking on the fone in a fast lane, bikes and cars going the wrong way. Even worst are the stupod taxi drivers who would instantly stop i feont of u.
This nation is pathetic and it deserves to be destroyed. Allah is very forgiving that we r still alive.
 
A nation's real face can be seen from two things, the way they drive on roads and the condition of public toilets. You literally cant even look at our public toilets even if u r wearing a gas mask, i mean animals are way cleaner than us. On roads, majority are absolutely selfish stupid morons. A moron would be driving slowly talking on the fone in a fast lane, bikes and cars going the wrong way. Even worst are the stupod taxi drivers who would instantly stop i feont of u.
This nation is pathetic and it deserves to be destroyed. Allah is very forgiving that we r still alive.
Reminds me of something a guy said to me once.

"Is qaum say isharay par 40 second intizar nhn kia jata, aur tum in say keh rahay ho 2/3 saal intizar karnay ka for structural changes to take effect!"

I am also a very careless driver! By any chance you'not residing within my zip code, right?
If you are apologetic and admit your fault, then we're good! :P
 

