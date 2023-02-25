Yeh Dekhin ho kya raha ha is Mulk main?

Honest to God, things are getting to a stage where we have to think about writing a letter to taliban and ask them to rescue us from the American supported forces of evil that control Pakistan. And there is historical precedence because Shah Waliullah wrote to Abdali and asked him for deliverance when North Indian muslims faced similar circumstances. I also have no doubt, having observed army high command in action over the last one year, that taliban will have no problems in taking out Pak army. Plus they will be on the raah of haq. Elite of Pakistan deserve the same fate that befall pre-Khomeini Iranian elite. There will be justice.