Yazidiyat! Where Thou!

Ten Dul Hijja, all Muslims, Shia and Sunni remember Sacrifice of Ismael and Ibrahim. Ten Muharram, all Muslims, Shia and Sunni, remember the sacrifice of Al-Hussain!



We do remember, Hajj, the greatest of Islamic ritual, but one which was also observed by pagan Arabs, that's how massive was the sacrifice of Ismael and Ibrahim.



Ten Muharram is also enormous for all Muslims. It marked the time when another son of Ismael stood up but against the rule of family. That's how important it was, that Al-Hussain has to stand up against the form of government where son or daughter inherit the rule because he/she was born in the ruling family.



In this country Pakistan, the New Madinah, rule of family fighting it's last. Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shabazz claim to own the destiny of the country because they were born in the House of Sharif’s. 774.3 miles South in Karachi, another sire, Bilawal from the House of Bhutto-Zardari makes same claim.



Yazid died, but its legacy endured! Husaain accepted slaughter and became living but Muslims forgot the essence of Hussainiat.



Yazidiat is the rule of family; fathers to sons and daughters, mothers to sons and daughters. Yazidiat is the transformation of Khilafat into monarchy. Yazidiat is claiming to rule because of one’s so called royal birth.



Would devotees, voters, and lovers of Sharif’s and Bhutto’s recognize the essence of Hussainiat? Will they shun and disdain Yazidiat!!

