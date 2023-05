Kia topi drama chal raha hai mulk main aur TV par is time.



In ko ab shuhada ki yad agayi hai?



Kab tak yeh munafiq shuhada ki qurbanion say apnay kartoot dhotay rahain gay?



9th May, whatever it was, was not an attack or even a hint of attack on actual shuhada and soldiers and officers who work diligently in their service, the job they are supposed to do, and fight for Pakistan on multiple fronts.



Bas kar do ab munafiqo bas kar do.