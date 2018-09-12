Yaks stray across Indo-China border: A look at use of animals as spies across world Indian Army has returned a herd of 13 yaks and cattle to the Chinese side after the animals had strayed across the border in Arunachal Pradesh. But were these animals sent to India as spies fitted with spying equipment?

Yaks stray across Indo-China border: A look at use of animals as spies across world

Indian Army has returned a herd of 13 yaks and cattle to the Chinese side after the animals had strayed across the border in Arunachal Pradesh. But were these animals sent to India as spies fitted with spying equipment?