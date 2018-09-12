Yaks stray across Indo-China border: A look at use of animals as spies across world
Indian Army has returned a herd of 13 yaks and cattle to the Chinese side after the animals had strayed across the border in Arunachal Pradesh. But were these animals sent to India as spies fitted with spying equipment?
September 9, 2020
Indian Army returned 13 yaks and cattle to China that had strayed across the border in Arunachal Pradesh.
On August 31, a herd of yak crossed over from the Chinese territory into Arunachal Pradesh. The transgression by these animals came at a time when 1,500 km away, human soldiers from both India and China were facing off south of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh.
This week, 7 days after the yak herd crossed the border, in a big-hearted humanitarian gesture, they've been handed back to their Chinese owners. For 7 days, the yaks remained under the care of the Indian Army.
While the trust deficit between India and China is likely to have necessitated due diligence on the animals to ensure they were nothing more than innocent livestock, it raises doubts whether these yaks were really just innocent animals, or is there any truth to conspiracy theories that such transgressions are far from innocuous.
Could these yaks have come fitted with spying equipment?
Well for starters, the fact that the yak have been handed back likely means the Indian Army has done its due diligence, but concerns over animals being used for espionage and even covert action is not new and these measures date back decades in the 20th century.
