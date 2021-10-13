Yaad e Maazi azaab hai (history should be erased hehe)

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said: as for Khan I support him as he himself isn't corrupt and proof of that is all of the leeches are against him. Click to expand...

hahaa what a way to prove someone's innocence but then again, how will you know whether he's corrupt and what he has done to the country. Your criteria for judging his honesty is based on what media shows which is quite comedic to believe in the media of a country ranked 145 out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom IndexStudents were protesting in front of Niazi's palace in Bani Gala for a month for medical exams but it never made coverage in media. One student was killed as well but it didn't make it to news. Of course, people like you would sing praises of Niazi because you only see what Niazi wants you to see. That's Pakistani media.Typical expats support him, Imran Khan is the master of propaganda. His favorite regime is that of China which is known for one party system and obliterating human rights and champions of propaganda.If Imran Khan is so great, why don't live in Riasat e NiaziBut you will NEVER