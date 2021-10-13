What's new

Yaad e Maazi azaab hai (history should be erased hehe)

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

fisher1 said:
Pandora box has opened with Pandora papers and i think we should all remember this famous quote which applies perfectly to today's situation



You came late on Pandora papers bro. They are died along with "khuwab e opposition" after they tried everything to malign IK be it propaganda fake news or neech harakat.

Even the publisher themselves trashed (or shall I say Pani pher dia) claims of opposition that IK has hidden offshore companies.
 
fisher1

fisher1

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
You came late on Pandora papers bro. They are died along with "khuwab e opposition" after they tried everything to malign IK be it propaganda fake news or neech harakat.

Even the publisher themselves trashed (or shall I say Pani pher dia) claims of opposition that IK has hidden offshore companies.
Yeah i know, Imran Khan has made corruption and lying halal for Imran Khan and his buddies but that doesn't make it halal or legal in Islam or law.

A harami is harami whether its Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif.

Wait until Imran Khan dies or leaves the seat of power then the next generation will speak of his evil too just like they are doing now to Nawaz Shariff. There was a time when people like you also called news against Nawaz Sharif propaganda fake news or neech harakat.

Media just shows what its ordered, pandora papers are not news that Pakistanis should watch because it indicts someone's beloved politicians.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

fisher1 said:
Yeah i know, Imran Khan has made corruption and lying halal for Imran Khan and his buddies but that doesn't make it halal or legal in Islam or law.

A harami is harami whether its Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif.

Wait until Imran Khan dies or leaves the seat of power then the next generation will speak of his evil too just like they are doing now to Nawaz Shariff. There was a time when people like you also called news against Nawaz Sharif propaganda fake news or neech harakat.

Media just shows what its ordered, pandora papers are not news that Pakistanis should watch because it indicts someone's beloved politicians.
Lolx I have never supported Naju looter as for Khan I support him as he himself isn't corrupt and proof of that is all of the leeches are against him.

Lolx media personalities jumped against Khan except ARY which got questions asked from IK in advance. So they reported what the story was.

And media is ordered right ? Did ICIJ said Khan owns any offshore company ? Were they ordered too ?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

fisher1 said:
Yeah i know, Imran Khan has made corruption and lying halal for Imran Khan and his buddies but that doesn't make it halal or legal in Islam or law.

A harami is harami whether its Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif.

Wait until Imran Khan dies or leaves the seat of power then the next generation will speak of his evil too just like they are doing now to Nawaz Shariff. There was a time when people like you also called news against Nawaz Sharif propaganda fake news or neech harakat.

Media just shows what its ordered, pandora papers are not news that Pakistanis should watch because it indicts someone's beloved politicians.
How dare you say this
My leader has never done even a peny of corruption
Screenshot_20211013-150711_Facebook.jpg
 
fisher1

fisher1

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
as for Khan I support him as he himself isn't corrupt and proof of that is all of the leeches are against him.
hahaa what a way to prove someone's innocence but then again, how will you know whether he's corrupt and what he has done to the country. Your criteria for judging his honesty is based on what media shows which is quite comedic to believe in the media of a country ranked 145 out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index

Students were protesting in front of Niazi's palace in Bani Gala for a month for medical exams but it never made coverage in media. One student was killed as well but it didn't make it to news. Of course, people like you would sing praises of Niazi because you only see what Niazi wants you to see. That's Pakistani media.

Typical expats support him, Imran Khan is the master of propaganda. His favorite regime is that of China which is known for one party system and obliterating human rights and champions of propaganda.

If Imran Khan is so great, why don't live in Riasat e Niazi :yahoo: But you will NEVER
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

fisher1 said:
hahaa what a way to prove someone's innocence but then again, how will you know whether he's corrupt and what he has done to the country. Your criteria for judging his honesty is based on what media shows which is quite comedic to believe in the media of a country ranked 145 out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index

Students were protesting in front of Niazi's palace in Bani Gala for a month for medical exams but it never made coverage in media. One student was killed as well but it didn't make it to news. Of course, people like you would sing praises of Niazi because you only see what Niazi wants you to see. That's Pakistani media.

Typical expats support him, Imran Khan is the master of propaganda. His favorite regime is that of China which is known for one party system and obliterating human rights and champions of propaganda.

If Imran Khan is so great, why don't live in Riasat e Niazi :yahoo: But you will NEVER
Lolx you are so :cuckoo: that you didn't even get my point. If Khan is corrupt why didn't ICIJ find proof of him being corrupt e.g. undeclared offshore companies or any link regarding that?

And most of what is happening is Pakistan is result or aftershocks of blunders that Pakistani leaderships have made for last 30 years.

And your assumption of my criteria is wrong mate I hardly watch Pakistani news channels. I do my own research and watch unbaised sources. Like Sadiq Jan or others youtube channels like Thought Behind Things.

And Sadiq Jan covered Medical students and after listening to their "Mutalbats" I was laughing I mean most of what they wanted wasn't even logical e.g. MCQs only, want more times as they did matargashti all year.

And again you saying everything on assumptions which is easy. You couldn't even answer simple question mate.

And we all know who really is master of propaganda and their masters aka india is the pro player in propaganda game.

Baaki I can understand Khan or China se jalti he boht.
 
