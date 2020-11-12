Y. The big Why?

Indus Pakistan said:



Pakistani society as a whole chooses to fall back on it's own failed culture and history in order the address the terrible state the country is in? Let's call this the desi solution.

on it's own failed culture and history in order the address the terrible state the country is in? Let's call this the desi solution. Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Vietnamese, Taiwan and other successful countries show no reluctance or shame in openly grabbing Western ideas, reshaping their societies Asian iterations of the West? The remarkable fact is East Asians did not and do not appear to get caught up in this shame complex we have in our desi cultures in accepting or adopting Western ideas where they clearly are superior to ours? I give some simple examples. The Japanese during the Meiji Restoration effectively aped and transformed Japan into a European outpost in Asia. From fashion, to government, to laws, to science etc everything was copied from the West turning Japan from a medieval feudal society to a modern society.



"The Meiji Restoration was a period of change and modernization for Japan, in which there were set education standards that improved the system for education, and in which there was established a parliament and a different legal system, a new constitution, a highly centralized and bureaucratic government, a well "



The Chinese also went through this process of adopting everuthing Western. The CCP adopted Karl Marx who was a German and had written his Communist Manifesto in London. CCP adopted a Western model with Russian influences - this can be seen in how CCP flag resembles Soviet flag and gave it a Chinese flavour.



Why do Pakistani's struggle with ideas from the West and often even use it as a pejorative. You don't see this in Beijing or Tokyo? Despite arguably Pakistan as a civilization has been historically closer to the West. Islam is a Abrahamic faith along with Christianity and Judaism. Our languages are related to European language families. Even genetically we are part of the wider Western family.



This issue also afflicts most Muslim countries although lesser so then Pakistan. One Muslim country that this does not apply to is Turkey which during the Ataturk period [as can be seen today Turkey is rising star with Istanbul more London on the Bosphorous then Islamabad] went through similiar Western transformation like China did under CCP, Japan during Meiji period.



Note: I include India in this question as well because this applies to that country as well, although not as pronounced as in Pakistan.



@AgNoStiC MuSliM @Black.Mamba @Joe Shearer @Yankee-stani @waz I invite the cream of the PDF to answer a simple question. Why -The remarkable fact is East Asians did not and do not appear to get caught up in this shame complex we have in our desi cultures in accepting or adopting Western ideas where they clearly are superior to ours? I give some simple examples. The Japanese during theeffectively aped and transformed Japan into a European outpost in Asia. From fashion, to government, to laws, to science etc everything was copied from the West turning Japan from a medieval feudal society to a modern society.The Chinese also went through this process of adopting everuthing Western. The CCP adopted Karl Marx who was a German and had written his Communist Manifesto in London. CCP adopted a Western model with Russian influences - this can be seen in how CCP flag resembles Soviet flag and gave it a Chinese flavour.Why do Pakistani's struggle with ideas from the West and often even use it as a pejorative. You don't see this in Beijing or Tokyo? Despite arguably Pakistan as a civilization has been historically closer to the West. Islam is a Abrahamic faith along with Christianity and Judaism. Our languages are related to European language families. Even genetically we are part of the wider Western family.This issue also afflicts most Muslim countries although lesser so then Pakistan. One Muslim country that this does not apply to is Turkey which during the Ataturk period [as can be seen today Turkey is rising star with Istanbul more London on the Bosphorous then Islamabad] went through similiar Western transformation like China did under CCP, Japan during Meiji period.Note: I include India in this question as well because this applies to that country as well, although not as pronounced as in Pakistan. @saiyan0321 etc Click to expand...

Although a more detailed reply is needed the narrative of the evil, decadent West has been told for quite a while. It really took off during the Soviet war where we saw an influx of individuals, ideas etc which saw turning your nose up at anything western as something enlightening.Of course we need to be carful , there are negative trends in the west which are now hurting their societies e.g. the decline in Christianity, the fall of the family unit, confusion of genders etc. But the narrative had been built up so much that it permeated through to fields of academic study. You take what you need, why was Pakistan doing so well in its early years? It wasn’t blighted by dogmatic thought.Now add the poison of corruption which I believe is the biggest reason, and you have the current trend. Interestingly you had the figure heads of corruption be them politicians, religious leaders and even military personal sending their kids to the west to gain all the wholesome benefits. The irony is here that the sons and daughters of poor folk had to continue life as best as they could.