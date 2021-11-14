Hamartia Antidote
- Nov 17, 2013
Xu Guojun let out of a US prison early and sent back to China.
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday.
2009
"Xu Guojun aka Hui Kit Shun to 22 years in prison"
Former Bank of China Managers and Their Wives Sentenced for Stealing More Than $485 Million, Laundering Money Through Las Vegas Casinos
Two former managers of the Bank of China and their wives were sentenced today after their convictions on Aug. 29, 2008, by a federal jury in Las Vegas on charges of racketeering, money laundering, international transportation of stolen property as well as passport and visa fraud.
www.justice.gov
