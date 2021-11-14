What's new

[Xu Guojun] Former executive at Bank of China's branch repatriated to China

Xu Guojun let out of a US prison early and sent back to China.

Former executive at Bank of China's branch repatriated to China

A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday.
Photo: ccdi.gov.cn

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday.

Former Bank of China Managers and Their Wives Sentenced for Stealing More Than $485 Million, Laundering Money Through Las Vegas Casinos

Two former managers of the Bank of China and their wives were sentenced today after their convictions on Aug. 29, 2008, by a federal jury in Las Vegas on charges of racketeering, money laundering, international transportation of stolen property as well as passport and visa fraud.
2009
"Xu Guojun aka Hui Kit Shun to 22 years in prison"
 
