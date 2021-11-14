Former executive at Bank of China's branch repatriated to China A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday.

Former Bank of China Managers and Their Wives Sentenced for Stealing More Than $485 Million, Laundering Money Through Las Vegas Casinos Two former managers of the Bank of China and their wives were sentenced today after their convictions on Aug. 29, 2008, by a federal jury in Las Vegas on charges of racketeering, money laundering, international transportation of stolen property as well as passport and visa fraud.

Xu Guojun let out of a US prison early and sent back to China.Photo: ccdi.gov.cnBEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former president of a domestic branch of Bank of China suspected of embezzlement was repatriated to China after fleeing to the U.S., the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday.2009"Xu Guojun aka Hui Kit Shun to 22 years in prison"