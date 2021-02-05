XPeng files patent for in-car gaming - cnEVpost Chinese electric car company XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) on February 5 disclosed a patent for the invention "a method and apparatus for controlling in-car games," according to data provider Tianyancha.

Chinese electric car company XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) on February 5 disclosed a patent for the invention "a method and apparatus for controlling in-car games," according to data provider Tianyancha.The patent, filed on November 6, 2020, provides a method and apparatus for controlling in-car gaming that enables optimized adaptation for in-car gaming.The invention is able to adapt game running effects for directly acquired game applications by determining game control methods and obtaining remapping relationships, and it expands the ability of in-car hardware to control games.XPeng has filed 1,574 patents from its establishment to November 14, 2020, IP manager of XPeng previously said. Last December, the Chinese electric car maker had announced several patents related to autonomous driving.Tesla has been building a video game platform called Tesla Arcade inside its vehicles, and it has been working with video game studios to port games to it. Its new Model S will allow users to play Witcher 3 on a built-in 10 teraflop gaming rig.