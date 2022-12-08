Xi’s Covid Retreat Shows China Masses They Have Real Power​

Exactly, I see many foreign PDFers trash talk their govenments and complain about same issues everyday for years, but nothing has changed, the problems are still there if not getting worse. and they laugh at we Chinese saying that we rarely trash talk our government, they failed to see the point that we Chinese don't criticize the government just for the sake of being able to do so, we want result, not hot air.



Chinese people criticized the government in the past decade about air pollution, river polluation, food safety, water shortage in the north, healthcare and high medicine price, inconvenient public transport.... so far all of those problems have been fixed or at least massively improved. this is what a highly responsive government should do.

We never admire western democracy's popularity shows and empty campaign promises.