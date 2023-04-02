Xi's "city of the future", Xiong'an, China's new capital, 40 years younger than Shenzhen​

The central government, all the ministries, government departments and state owned companies now in Beijing will be moved to Xiong'an once the city is completed.Xiong'an region is a big swamp which has one of the biggest wetland area in North China, it is the home to numerous rivers and lakes, Xi decided to move the capital there due to the region's ecological advantage.