Xi's "city of the future", Xiong'an, China's new capital, 40 years younger than Shenzhen

Xi's "city of the future", Xiong'an, China's new capital, 40 years younger than Shenzhen​

The central government, all the ministries, government departments and state owned companies now in Beijing will be moved to Xiong'an once the city is completed.
Xiong'an region is a big swamp which has one of the biggest wetland area in North China, it is the home to numerous rivers and lakes, Xi decided to move the capital there due to the region's ecological advantage.

 
Xiong’an –Nicknamed Xi's city, the Bold New Mega City that will shape China’s Future

A future mega city which is now being built up from scratch

Relocation of Beijing’s non-capital functions, it has been planned that non-capital functions in Beijing will be transferred to Xiong’an. Some of Beijing’s colleges, hospitals, business headquarters, public services, and financial institutions will be relocated to the New Area.

 
Xiong'an, water world

8225cfa2e26f11ecb6eb02424ee6236f.jpg
调整大小 4-1.jpg

让人223.jpg

调整大小 W020220401420249520129.jpg

调整大小 a78d65cbb5bc4cd2ac3c505c9d1d81fd.jpg

调整大小 9d4b01eadd104c1b8aba809fc3e535d8.jpg
 

