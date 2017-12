Xi's China rising, Trump's America waning

" and underlined the necessity for "practice[ing] open regionalism."While Trump unilaterally nixed the US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, China supported alternative trading arrangements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which covers 16 nations across the Asia-Pacific region.China has doubled down on its economic influence by launching the trillion-dollar One Belt One Road Initiative earlier this year, a mega-project that aims to connect Asia to Europe and Africa via a new network of Beijing-funded roads, railroads and shipping lanes. The message is clear: Where the US offers criticism and threats, China offers investments and hope.The emergence of China as a new pillar of the international order isn't necessarily a cause for celebration.For a reality check, one must take a sober look at Beijing's limited respect for human rights and democracy, support for oppressive and dangerous regimes, mixed record on the success of its investments across the developing world, territorial assertiveness and direct challenge to international norms and laws, as well as increasing interference in the affairs of smaller nations.From Asia to Africa and Latin America , a growing number of developing countries have found themselves drowning in unsustainable debt, thanks to white elephants built by Chinese infrastructure companies.Unable to settle their debt and optimise mal-designed infrastructure projects, poor nations have been forced to grant Beijing full stake in their critical infrastructure and resources such as seaports ( Sri Lanka ), major public land ( Laos ), and natural resources ( Venezuela ).China hasn't behaved as belligerently as the US (yet), but there are enough reasons to cast doubt on the long-term designs of the Asian powerhouse in the developing world.The American bully may be on its way to permanent decline, but its likely successor is far from reassuring.China 2.0: Xi Jinping and the PRC's economic futureRichard Javad Heydarian is a specialist in Asian geopolitical/economic affairs.Have your say.

