Xinjiang's first high plateau airport-Tashkurgan Airport on Pamir plateau

Nov 4, 2011
Xinjiang's first high plateau airport-Tashkurgan Airport on Pamir Plateau

Tashkurgan Airport is a proposed new airport construction project for Tashkurgan, in Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County, Xinjiang, China. The airport will be the first for the region and forms part of a series of infrastructure developments encompassing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

On April 26, 2020, on the Pamirs Plateau in southwestern Xinjiang, the construction of the Tashkurgan Airport road project began, marking the start of the Tashkurgan Airport project on schedule.

Tashkurgan Airport is a key airport construction project of the State, Civil Aviation Administration and the Autonomous Region during the 13th Five-Year Plan period. The total investment of the airport is 1.63 billion yuan. The project construction period is 3 years, and it is expected to be operational in June 2022. The airport is located 13 kilometers south of the county seat of Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County at an altitude of 3252 meters. It is understood that the airport with an altitude above 2438 meters (inclusive) is the High Plateau Airport. At present, there are 15 high plateau airports in use in the country and 2 airports under construction (including Tashkurgan Airport). Tashkurgan Airport ranks 14th in altitude.

Tashkurgan has high altitude, complex terrain, poor clearance conditions, and bad weather. The designer combined with the experience of site selection and construction of plateau airports in Tibet, Qinghai and other regions, compared, analyzed, and repeated 3 alternative sites within 30 kilometers around the county seat. After demonstrating, Aktamu, which is 13 kilometers away from the county, was determined as the airport site.

Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County is rich in tourism resources and enjoys the reputation of "Pearl of the Plateau", but tourists usually need to take a 5-hour bus from Kashi City to arrive. After the completion of the airport, the route from Tashkurgan to Kashgar, Shache, Urumqi, Yining, Aksu and other cities in Xinjiang will be planned. "You Pamir Plateau will become a new fashion.

After the airport is completed, it will improve traffic conditions in the local and surrounding areas, drive the development of tourism and special industries, and meet the needs of emergency rescue. From now on, people who yearn for the Pamirs can fly to the plateau, overlooking the beautiful views of Muztag Peak, Stone Town, Baisha Lake, etc. from the air.

This is the airport that worries India for years

China's airport plan on Pamir plateau near Azad Kashmir worries India
www.indiatoday.in

China's airport plan on Pamir plateau near PoK worries India

China is planning to build its first ever airport in Xinjiang, on the strategically important and high altitude Pamir plateau, close to its border with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir).
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
Nov 4, 2011
Xinjiang High plateau airport-Tashkurgan Airport on Pamir Plateau is almost finished and to test flights next month

近期，民航新疆管理局相关领导对塔什库尔干机场工程建设及运营筹备进展情况进行专题调研。塔什库尔干机场位于帕米尔高原东部，标高3258米，是中国最西端的运输机场，也是新疆地区海拔最高跑道最长的机场。
塔什库尔干机场计划于10月进行飞行校验，11月进行实地试飞，12月进行行业验收，预计2022年上半年正式投入运营，届时塔县人民将真正实现出行便捷的梦想，新疆民航也将填补高高原机场空白。

Altitude of 3252 meters, Tashkurgan Airport is a new airport construction project for Tashkurgan, in Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County, Xinjiang, China. The airport will be the first for the region and forms part of a series of infrastructure developments encompassing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Tashkurgan County
Nov 4, 2011
High on the Pamir Plateau, town of Tashkurgan, the last Chinese town before Afghanistan, Tajikstan and Pakistan, the only town in China borders 3 foreign countries

 
