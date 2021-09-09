Xinjiang's first high plateau airport-Tashkurgan Airport on Pamir Plateau

China's airport plan on Pamir plateau near PoK worries India China is planning to build its first ever airport in Xinjiang, on the strategically important and high altitude Pamir plateau, close to its border with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir).

On April 26, 2020, on the Pamirs Plateau in southwestern Xinjiang, the construction of the Tashkurgan Airport road project began, marking the start of the Tashkurgan Airport project on schedule.Tashkurgan Airport is a key airport construction project of the State, Civil Aviation Administration and the Autonomous Region during the 13th Five-Year Plan period. The total investment of the airport is 1.63 billion yuan. The project construction period is 3 years, and it is expected to be operational in June 2022. The airport is located 13 kilometers south of the county seat of Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County at an altitude of 3252 meters. It is understood that the airport with an altitude above 2438 meters (inclusive) is the High Plateau Airport. At present, there are 15 high plateau airports in use in the country and 2 airports under construction (including Tashkurgan Airport). Tashkurgan Airport ranks 14th in altitude.Tashkurgan has high altitude, complex terrain, poor clearance conditions, and bad weather. The designer combined with the experience of site selection and construction of plateau airports in Tibet, Qinghai and other regions, compared, analyzed, and repeated 3 alternative sites within 30 kilometers around the county seat. After demonstrating, Aktamu, which is 13 kilometers away from the county, was determined as the airport site.Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County is rich in tourism resources and enjoys the reputation of "Pearl of the Plateau", but tourists usually need to take a 5-hour bus from Kashi City to arrive. After the completion of the airport, the route from Tashkurgan to Kashgar, Shache, Urumqi, Yining, Aksu and other cities in Xinjiang will be planned. "You Pamir Plateau will become a new fashion.After the airport is completed, it will improve traffic conditions in the local and surrounding areas, drive the development of tourism and special industries, and meet the needs of emergency rescue. From now on, people who yearn for the Pamirs can fly to the plateau, overlooking the beautiful views of Muztag Peak, Stone Town, Baisha Lake, etc. from the air.This is the airport that worries India for years